SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a wanted man.

Omar Maldonado, 45, is wanted for domestic aggravated assault. Maldonado is 5’10 and weighs approximately 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 605-367-4268 or 605-367-4300. If it is after normal business hours you can call 605-367-700. You can also contact Crime Stoppers.