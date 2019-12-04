Minnehaha Co. received several complains about road conditions this weekend

The Minnehaha County Highway Department says it’s received several complaints about road conditions after this weekend’s snow storm.

The Highway Superintendent spoke before the commission Tuesday.

He says when there’s a lot of wind, crews can’t put down as much chemicals to treat the road because it could create even worse conditions.

“It seems like we’re not doing a whole lot even though we are putting down our scraper blades is what we call them, underbody blades, and we’re trying to do the best that we can,” Minnehaha County Superintendent DJ Buthe said.

Buthe says when the wind died down yesterday, crews were able to clear more of the snow and ice.