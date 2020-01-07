Minnehaha Co. Commission announces final three State’s Attorney candidates

Breaking News
Tuesday the Minnehaha County Commission released the names of the final three candidates who will be interviewed for the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney appointment.  Here’s the list of the final candidates:

  • Paul Bengford, graduate of Creighton University School of Law and currently serves as an Assistant City Attorney for Sioux Falls. 
  • Daniel Haggar, graduate of University of South Dakota School of Law and currently serves as an Assistant City Attorney for Sioux Falls.
  • Crystal Johnson, graduate of University of Kansas School of Law and currently serves as interim State’s Attorney, as appointed by Judge Houwman. 

