Minneapolis schools move instruction online as virus surges

Minneapolis Public Schools will pivot to online instruction for two weeks because the coronavirus has significantly reduced the number of school staff available for in-person learning.

Virtual education will begin Friday with students returning to the classroom Jan. 31. Minneapolis joins a growing list of school districts planning to move to distance learning, including Osseo, Prior Lake, Richfield, Rochester and Shakopee.

Minneapolis Superintendent Ed Graff said district officials made the call to go virtual after about 400 teachers stayed home Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s about double what the district expects during the winter months.