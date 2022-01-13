Minneapolis schools move instruction online as virus surges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minneapolis Public Schools will pivot to online instruction for two weeks because the coronavirus has significantly reduced the number of school staff available for in-person learning.

Virtual education will begin Friday with students returning to the classroom Jan. 31. Minneapolis joins a growing list of school districts planning to move to distance learning, including Osseo, Prior Lake, Richfield, Rochester and Shakopee.

Minneapolis Superintendent Ed Graff said district officials made the call to go virtual after about 400 teachers stayed home Tuesday and Wednesday. That’s about double what the district expects during the winter months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 