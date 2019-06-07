Local News

Minneapolis police respond to rash of drug ODs

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:04 AM CDT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The Latest on rash of drug overdoses in Minneapolis-St. Paul area (all times local):
    
4:20 p.m.
    
Minneapolis police have responded to a rash of recent drug overdoses.
    
Police say 50 overdoses happened throughout Minneapolis during the week of May 28 through June 3, including one suspected death. Fifteen of those overdoses happened on Sunday, including the suspected fatality.
    
Over the past two days, Minneapolis police have responded to another 15 overdoses.
    
Investigators have found multiple types of drugs contributing to the jump in overdoses in Minneapolis, including counterfeit OxyContin and potent heroin.
    


1:15 p.m.
    
Two law enforcement agencies in eastern Minnesota are warning residents after a series of overdoses they say may be linked to a potent batch of heroin mixed with other drugs.
    
The Washington County Sheriff's Office and the St. Paul Police Department issued alerts Wednesday. Washington County neighbors the county home to St. Paul, Ramsey County.
    
Washington County officials say four people have died of suspected overdoses in the last two weeks. Authorities say the overdoses could involve heroin or other narcotics mixed with fentanyl.
    
St. Paul police say five people overdosed on a "bad batch" of suspected heroin in a 36-hour span. Investigators believe the drug was laced with other illicit chemicals that made it more hazardous.
    
Police spokesman Steve Linders says all five survived.

