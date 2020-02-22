Minneapolis pauses ID program due to immigration concerns

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) – Minneapolis has put a plan to issue city identification cards on hold due to immigration concerns. Mayor Jacob Frey says there are worries the information could be used to identify immigrants for deportation.

He said the city wants to ensure “people signing up for the ID card are protected.” The discussions about how and whether to proceed come at a time when many cities are looking for ways to resist immigration enforcement under President Donald Trump.

Supporters said having a form of identification is crucial for such things as receiving health care.

© 2020 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Material may not be redistributed.