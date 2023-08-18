MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KELO) — Last night, the Minneapolis City Council voted to pass an ordinance creating a minimum wage for rideshare drivers.

This comes just days after Uber and Lyft threatened to pull their services from the city if the measure passed.

The proposal sets a minimum wage for rideshare drivers that is equivalent to Minneapolis’ minimum wage at $15.

It also sets new rules on how companies can discipline, terminate or deactivate drivers.

The mayor has expressed reservations about the ordinance, but has not said whether he will veto it.