MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. (KELO) — Five teenage boys and three adults were injured Sunday in a shooting in south Minneapolis, the neighborhood’s second mass shooting in just nine days.

Metro Transit police officers heard gunfire and responded to the scene, followed by Minneapolis police.

They found three boys with injuries to their legs.

While officers were treating the victims, another boy approached them who had a wound to his shoulder.

As the teenagers were being taken to the hospital, three other victims also arrived at the hospital.

Police say they found 41 shell casings near where the shooting was reported.

“This location has been a hot spot for criminal activity in the past so we don’t have information to indicate this is random at this time. However, the investigation is in its early stages,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

The Minneapolis Chief of Police says there are two suspected shooters. Both were wearing hoodies and ran from the scene