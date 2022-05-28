MINNEAPOLIS – The Minneapolis City Council has approved $1.2 million in legal settlements with two people injured by police during protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of officers in 2020.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that settlements with St. Paul resident Virgil Lee Jackson Jr. and Nashville freelance photographer Linda Tirado mean the city has agreed to pay a total of $5.4 million to people injured by police in May 2020.

The council on Thursday approved a settlement of $645,000 for Jackson and $600,000 for Tirado. An officer shocked Jackson with a Taser in a parking lot. Tirado lost the sight in her left eye while covering a protest.