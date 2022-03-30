BRANDON, SD (KELO) — A local non-profit could use your financial help in sending special soccer balls to young war refugees from Ukraine.

The Brandon-based Mission Ball has sent nearly 150,000 soccer balls inscribed with Bible verses to 90 different countries, including Ukraine. But the ongoing war, along with supply chain backlogs and inflation are slowing efforts to get more soccer balls to Ukrainian kids.

Kids in Ukraine are getting a big kick out of some long-distance gifts from South Dakota.

“Mission Ball!”

The Mission Ball ministry has sent hundreds of these soccer balls to Ukraine in the years before war broke out there.

“You wouldn’t think that a soccer ball would be that wow of an item, but the pictures back of the kids just cradling the ball and being so grateful to have something new, to have their favorite sport and then be able to tell them the story of the Gospel and to show them that, it’s a great feeling,” The Mission Ball Founder & President Torrey Babb said.

Now, kids in Ukraine are clutching their Mission Balls to help get them through the horrors of war.

“The little kid that had his Mission Ball, that was his comfort, his ‘wubee,’ so to speak,” Babb said.

This is the last ball that’s to go out to the kids in Ukraine. You can see the Bible passages are written in the Ukrainian language. But the shipping costs and the production costs of making these balls have gotten so expensive, they can’t send any more balls to Ukraine for the time being.

“And of course, we’re getting multiple calls, multiple inquiries, people who are going to Poland who are going to the refugees camp, they want Ukrainian Mission Balls, I’m like, not only do we not have money to get them, but we can’t even get them fast,” Babb said.

A concert in Sioux Falls this weekend will raise money so The Mission Ball can get more soccer balls to the kids of Ukraine.

“We are living in very dark days and if this can bring a moment of happiness or joy to these children, I think this is such a worthwhile ministry to get behind and support,” concert promoter Susie Cromwell said.

Babb says it may be months before The Mission Ball can resume donating the soccer balls, so faith and football can sustain the children of Ukraine, in a time of war.

The Mission Ball fundraising concert featuring entertainer Tim Lovelace is this Saturday at 6 p.m. at Faith Baptist Fellowship in Sioux Falls. To make reservations, call Corvex Productions at (605) 359-7284