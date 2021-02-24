Minimum security prison inmate Seth Boocock back in custody

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A minimum security prison inmate is back in custody.

Authorities say inmate Seth Boocock walked away from the Yankton Community Work Center back in November of 2020.

Boocock was arrested February 23 in Sioux Falls.

Boocock was one of three inmates who walked away from the Yankton facility on November 27. Inmate Matthew Fritz-Chappell was arrested last week in Rapid City. Inmate Corey Bales remains on escape status.

Boocock is serving a 10 year, 9 month sentence for aggravated assault.

