RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A minimum-security inmate in Rapid City has been placed on escape status.

The DOC says inmate Nathaniel Buckley left his community service job site without authorization in Rapid City on Thursday.

Buckley is Native American and is described as 5’8″ and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Buckley is currently serving a sentence for fourth-offense DUI from Meade County.