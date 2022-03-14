YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a minimum-security state prison inmate has been placed on escape status in Yankton.

Inmate Dubusries Balkcom, 42, left the Yankton Community Work Center without authorization on Sunday, March 13.

Balkcom is described as a Black man who stands at 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 207 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Balkcom is serving time for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County and unauthorized ingestion in Union County.

If you have seen Balkcom or have any information on where he is, you are asked to contact law enforcement.