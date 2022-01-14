Minimum-security inmate placed on escape status

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities say a minimum-security state prison inmate has been placed on escape status.

Inmate Jerald Brown left the Rapid City Community Work Center to go to his work release job January 13. He failed to return to the Work Center at the appointed time.

Officials say Brown, 38, is a Native American man who is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Brown is serving multiple sentences from Pennington County for possession of a controlled substance.

If you see Brown or know of his whereabouts, please contact law enforcement immediately.

Failure to return to custody following an assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.