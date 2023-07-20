MILBANK, S.D. (KELO) — They risk their lives every day just to keep us safe, we’re talking about first responders.

In some communities, their sacrifices don’t go unnoticed, like in the town of Milbank, South Dakota where one restaurant is serving up a plateful of gratitude.

The Millstone Family Restaurant in Milbank is one of a kind.

Don: Describe your menu for me.

Deb: Oh well we are probably the only place in town that does breakfast all day, I mean that’s probably what we are known for,” owner Deb Bowsher said.

But Bowsher’s restaurant is also known for something that’s not on the menu.

When Deb bought the Millstone a little over a year ago, she made a promise to serve those who serve….. for free.

“I feel like they see the worst of the worst, they go to crazy scenes, I just feel like they see a lot of things in their daily life that is not pleasant and that’s not what you and I have to deal with and they have to go home to their families and try and live a normal life,” Bowsher said.

For Deb, that grim duty hits close to home.

“I had a daughter who passed away 13 years ago and I’ll never forget the knock on the door; a policeman and a pastor, who let me know and I think about those kind of things that they do on a daily basis that is just difficult,” Deb said.

So they get to sit down for a free meal any day, any time. It surprises some of them.

“A few weeks ago I had a first responder; an ambulance driver, who came in and kept telling the server something is wrong my meal is not on here, he just couldn’t believe that we would do that for him,” Bowsher said.

The first responders are grateful to Deb, especially at a time when law enforcement is looked upon differently in other areas of the country.

“We live in a great place in South Dakota, so fortunately we don’t see a lot of that….so having Deb do this for us it really is a boost to show there are people out there who support us and care about us,” Roberts County Deputy Sheriff Zach Angerhofer said.

To show their appreciation, they did something special for Deb.

“Yes one of Deb’s employees had mentioned doing something for Deb, so I went ahead and messaged all the guys at the Milbank Police Department and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and asked if everyone would be willing to donate $5 or $10 to do this for Deb,” Angerhofer said.

She was overwhelmed.

“Almost in tears and ironically the gal who does my massages, her dad is the police chief for Milbank here, so kind of full circle there,” Deb said.

Deb says as long as she owns the restaurant she’ll keep serving those who serve…free of charge

Deb’s son, Wes, is also a deputy sheriff in Grant County.