SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is the recipient of two federal grants from the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to enhance railroad safety and efficiency, according to a release from the U.S. DOT.

Over $4 million is being awarded in the form of three grants, one of which is going to Alaska, with the other two coming to South Dakota.

The SDDOT’s Ringneck & Western Efficiency and Growth Project will receive up to $1,799,009 for the purpose of improving the economic growth, safety, resiliency and efficiency of the Ringneck & Western Railroad (RWRR) located just east of Plankinton.

This will entail the construction of new tracks as well as maintenance structures and other related infrastructure such as spurs and access roads.

The SDDOT will also receive up to $800,000 for the RCP&E Increasing Rail Resilience Project. This project will improve safety along the Rapid City, Pierre, & Eastern Railroad (RCP&E) Pierre-Rapid City (PRC) Subdivision. This will be done by upgrading and installing new culverts along the route between Rapid City and Fort Pierre.

The total allotment for South Dakota comes to $2,599,009.

“This program delivers on our commitment to ensuring diversity in our infrastructure investments by expanding opportunities in rural communities,” FRA Administrator Amit Bose said. “These directed grants will create local jobs, grow local economies, and increase rail safety and efficiency in states where geography and other circumstances create unique needs.”