SISSETON, S.D. (KELO) — The Biden administration announced nearly one and a half billion dollars will go towards rail safety.

In South Dakota, the Sisseton Milbank Railroad Modernization Project will receive nearly 25 million dollars.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says the projects will benefit dozens of communities where railroads are located and strengthen supply chains.

Railroad safety has become a concern nationwide since a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio in February and caught fire after spilling hazardous chemicals.

The White House says a possible government shutdown would undermine railway safety.