Millions expected to travel for Thanksgiving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Thanksgiving holiday is only a day away and many people will be gathering around the dinner table to share a meal. Millions of people will be traveling — AAA predicts numbers will be back to pre-pandemic levels.

Lines of travelers are a common sight at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport this morning.

Will Brown is trading the South Dakota cold, for Florida beaches this Thanksgiving.

“We’ve got family friends that are down there, they’ve got a house, we are just going to go enjoy some nice weather, get away, we are actually kind of spoiled with the weather right now but we are going to go enjoy upper 70s, get some time on the beach, on the boat, enjoy ourselves, so it should be good,” traveler Will Brown said.

Halle Williamson is also heading to Florida with her family.

“We are going to do a seafood celebration for Thanksgiving,” traveler, Halle Williamson said. “We rent a place down in St. Pete so we are going to have crab and shrimp and all that good stuff.”

AAA estimates more than 53 million people will travel for the holiday this year.

The pandemic took a toll on travel last year. When it comes to air travel specifically, AAA expects it to be up 80% over last year.

“Sioux Falls airport does a really good job of getting people through, travel and all that can be slow but not too worried about it, and health concerns, not too freaked out, seems like they are doing a pretty good job with that,” Brown said.

So no matter how you’re getting to your holiday destination, be prepared for it to be busy.

According to the TSA, they expect to screen 20 million people at airports nationwide this Thanksgiving holiday.