MILLER, S.D. (KELO) – An explosion and fire at the Miller High School is now under investigation. The explosion happened Wednesday morning in the agriculture workshop. Authorities say a staff member and six students were in area at the time, but thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Just as high schoolers were settling into their classes for the morning in Miller, South Dakota, the fire alarms went off following an explosion in the agriculture workshop.

“Something ignited, or something exploded in the ag shop,” Charlene Crosswait, Miller School District Superintendent, said. “Just in one of the corners. They’re not sure why or what really happened.”

All students and staff safely evacuated to nearby churches.

“The high school, the grade school, they rehearse this stuff on a regular basis on evacuations no matter what the incident might be,” Arlen Gortmaker, Hand County Emergency Management Director, said. “They have their policies and their meeting points and from what we can tell as emergency responders that went off without a hitch. Everything was right on cue.”

Multiple agencies responded to the call including those from Miller, Hand County, Wessington Springs and Ree Heights.

“Once arriving on scene, we found smoke coming from the top of the building and out the garage door they had to walk into,” Gortmaker said.

Crews say there is smoke damage throughout the entire school, and classes are cancelled for the rest of the week.

“First of all, as long as the kids are safe and the teachers are safe that’s the main thing,” Crosswait said. “We’re going to put a plan together so that we know we’ll have a good place for kids to come back and it’ll be safe. And at this point, we really don’t know so we’re waiting for the fire marshal to make a decision and then we’ll go from there.”

People in Miller reported hearing the explosion from several blocks away.

We will be following the latest on the explosion as officials investigate the cause; look for updates on-air and online.