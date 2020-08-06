Miller Lite truck celebrating International Beer Day in Scotland, S.D.

FILE – In this March 11, 2015 file photo, newly-filled and sealed cans of Miller Lite beer move along on a conveyor belt, at the MillerCoors Brewery, in Golden, Colo. A federal judge has ordered Anheuser-Busch to stop using packaging that implies MillerCoors’ light beers contain corn syrup. U.S. District Judge William Conley granted a preliminary injunction sought by MillerCoors. Bud Light’s packaging says “No Corn Syrup” in bold letters. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KELO) — Miller Lite is going to celebrate International Beer Day in South Dakota Friday.

The beer company announced a Miller Lite beer truck will head to Scotland, South Dakota from noon to 1 p.m. Friday and hand out one free 12oz beer per person. The truck will park at the corner of Second and Main Street in downtown Scotland.

On social media, Miller Lite tweeted “Can’t travel internationally? You can still enjoy Miller Time on National #InternationalBeerDay with Miller Lite on us in US cities named after a country. Check out this article to find an “international” city near you!”