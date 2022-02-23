MILLER, S.D. (KELO) – Students in Miller are still adjusting to their new normal after an explosion and fire closed their school. The incident displaced more than 400 students and staff.

There is no longer the bustle of students in the hallways of the Miller school. After a fire in the shop building earlier this month, students haven’t been back. Instead, they’re holding classes in nearby churches.

“It’s a big adjustment, I mean we drive past our school every day but we don’t get to come in, you know, we just have to go right by. And we won’t graduate out of there but it’s been pretty easy going,” senior Cooper Oakley

“It’s weird to come to school in a church. No one thinks that this could ever happen but I think we’ve adapted well and it just teaches us some good life lessons,” senior Payton Kilter said.

Students in Miller may be finishing out the school year in churches, but people in town and throughout the state have made the transition easier through donations.

“Other schools have shared textbooks with us, because we lost all of our curriculum, everything. So other schools have shared their curriculum with us. Places have donated paper and, you know, pencils and all of the things that kids need,” superintendent Charlene Crosswait said.

As for what comes next, the students are figuring out what big events like prom and graduation might look like.

“For graduation, we’ve been thinking of doing the football field and I’m excited for that, personally. I don’t know, you see that on the movies a lot, High School Musical or whatever,” senior Savannah Solberg said.

Crews are busy every day, and night, making sure the school is safe again.

“We are also working on the structural safety for the ag shop. They will be tearing that down and we’ll be rebuilding that,”

The rest of the school outside the ag shop endured heavy smoke damage.

Senator John Thune was also in Miller Wednesday to get a tour of the school.

He honored all the people who got students and staff to safety that day, as well as everyone who has helped in the school’s transition.

“When you actually went in that building, it was pretty stunning. I mean, it got very hot in there and you can just see how fortunate we were the blast went one direction, not the other way because there were students working in the other part of the room. It could’ve been really bad,” Thune said.

If you’d like to help the Miller School District, visit their Facebook page to learn how.