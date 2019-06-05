Millennium Recycling no longer taking plastic bags

Plastic bags are seen stuck to the branches of a tree in the East Village neighborhood of Manhattan, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Two New York lawmakers say Wednesday that they’re optimistic that a ban on single-use plastic shopping bags could be included in the spending plan that’s due Sunday. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Millennium Recycling announced a big change on Wednesday.

The company is no longer taking plastic bags for recycling. The change is a result of market conditions to China’s National Sword program. In 2018, China banned certain types of waste and set more strict standards for contamination limits on recyclable materials.

“We regularly monitor industry markets and work to be as cost effective and environmentally responsible as possible in regards to what we can accept,” Millennium Recycling President Shannon Dwire said in a news release. “We are working closely with the local waste haulers and surrounding communities we serve to implement this change.”

According to Millennium Recycling, the plastic bag takes a lot of labor to process. Millennium Recycling is asking people to bring their own bags to grocery stores or use paper bags instead of plastic.

To find places to recycle plastic bags, learn more about the change at Millennium Recycling’s website.

