Military Family Reunited At Laura Wilder Elementary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota Air National Guard service members with the 114th Fighter Wing out of Sioux Falls are returning home from deployment overseas. Staff Sergeant Matthew Jeitz has been away from his wife and three kids for three months. Tuesday, hours after arriving back in town, he went to surprise his two oldest children at school.

It started out like a routine school day for first-grader Zack Jeitz.

After struggling to get his coat off and get to his desk, his sister Abby's class showed up to help the first graders write a letter to Veterans.

Little did they know, their favorite Veteran and father Staff Sergeant Matthew Jeitz, was hiding in the hallway prepping for a big surprise.

Teacher: We talked about what a Veteran is. A person who serves in the military.

Zack: My dad.

Teacher: And where is he at right now?

Abby: Afghanistan.

Zack: Afghanistan.

Matthew: Are you sure?

Zack: Daddy!

Matthew: Are you guys happy I'm home? I'm happy to be home too.

"It was awesome. They're faces, they lit up when they saw me. It was just perfect," Matthew said.

The Staff Sergeant has been dreaming about this moment for a while. His son and daughters have been too.

Zack: It was a wonderful surprise.

Matt Holsen: Have you been waiting for this?

Zack: Uh huh.

When people would ask young Zack where his dad was during the deployment, he would offer a glowing response.

"Mostly he's the one that saves the world and I really love my daddy," Zack said.

With Veterans Day coming up this Sunday, it's a great time to remember the families protecting our country here at home and abroad.

"They are there sacrificing their lives every day over there. I'm just glad to have mine home," Matthew's wife Angelic Jeitz said.

A military family reunited at long last.

"The best moment for a long time," Matthew said.

Little Zack says the first thing he wants to do with his Dad is take him out to eat at the food court in the mall. Now, several members of the 114th Fighter Wing have returned home already. The unit will have a big welcome home ceremony in early December.