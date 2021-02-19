Mild flu season in South Dakota so far has only seen two deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While COVID-19 has demanded considerable attention, you might forget that we are right now in flu season. Josh Clayton, state epidemiologist with the South Dakota Department of Health, said that in the last four years in South Dakota, the average yearly number of flu cases was around 6,500. This year, so far, it is not coming close to that.

“So far the flu season for South Dakota has actually been fairly mild overall,” Clayton said. “We have seen about 45 individuals who have confirmed cases of influenza, seven hospitalizations and two individuals who have died from influenza, but that is below what we would typically see about this time of year.”

As for why, Clayton points to steps taken against COVID-19.

“Our COVID-19 prevention measures have been effective not only against preventing COVID-19 within our communities, but also at preventing the spread of influenza within the state of South Dakota,” Clayton said. “What we do for one respiratory pathogen has been translated to prevention for influenza.”

The latest stats from the South Dakota Department of Health show only 45 cases of the flu so far this season. Clayton also discusses vaccines.

“I would like to highlight just the impact that influenza vaccination does have at avoiding not just individuals from becoming ill, but preventing those individuals from developing severe disease that could land them in the hospital or could take their life due to influenza,” Clayton said.

He says that option is still available.

“It is not too late to get the flu shot,” Clayton said. “We do know that it does take about two weeks once an individual has received the influenza vaccination for them to produce antibodies which protect against that severe disease, but after that time they will experience the full protection from antibodies.”