SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Milbank Elementary student could soon have her art on the Google homepage for hundreds of millions of people to see.

Google is announcing the 54 State and Territory winners in its 14th annual Doodle for Google competition.

Kinley VanHoorn won the South Dakota nomination. If she wins the popular vote later in July, she could have her Google Doodle featured on the Google homepage for a day.

For winning the state prize, Kinley got a package from Google with prizes including a laptop and a large graphic of her Doodle.

Milbank Student Kinley VanHoorn Google Doodle Winner with prizes

If Kinley wins the national prize, she’ll get a $30,000 scholarship and her school district will get a $50,000 tech package.