SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Minnesota and Iowa on Wednesday.

Pence criticized Critical Race Theory and says he is defending parental rights. Specifically, the former vice president referenced a court case related to a school district in the Cedar Rapids area concerning transgender student policies.

“Any child that asks will be given gender transition plan created by the school district without the parent’s knowledge or consent. We say that again because it’s at the core of this issue. And I believe it’s an issue not that the majority of the American people stand with us on, but I have to say, I think it’s got to be almost every parent in America. “

Pence’s group says they filed a lawsuit against the school district to overturn the policy. A counter-protest was organized outside the facility.

This comes after South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed a bill into law banning gender affirming care for transgender minors in the state.