SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KELO) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Sioux City the day after the nation celebrates its birthday.

Woodbury County Republican Party Chair Bob Henderson announced in an email that Pence will be at the Pizza Ranch on Floyd Boulevard at 5 p.m. on July 5 for a meet and greet.

Also on July 5, Mike Pence will be in Sioux Center at Casey’s Dutch Bakery inside the Centre Mall at 8:30 a.m. He will then head to Le Mars where he will be at the Wells Visitor Center & Ice Cream Parlor at 11 a.m.

Other Iowa visits Pence will be making include Urbandale and Boon on July 4 and Holstein and Neola on July 6.

Pence filed to make his run for the presidency in early June and officially launched his campaign a few days later in Des Moines.

Former President Donald Trump will also be in Iowa. He will be appearing at the MidAmerica Center in Council Bluffs on July 7 at 1 p.m. The event will start at 11:30 a.m. with doors opening at 10 a.m. People can register for tickets here.

On July 28, the Iowa GOP will be hosting this year’s Lincoln Dinner fundraiser with Trump, Pence, and many other candidates speaking.

Pence and Trump are just two of the crowded field eyeing to get the Republican nomination for president. Others include Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, Sen Tim Scott of South Carolina, former UN ambassador and South Carolina Gov.

Nikki Haley, wealthy entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, conservative talk radio host Larry Elder, businessman Perry Johnson, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, and former Texas Congressman Will Hurd.