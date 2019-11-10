Midwestern-made film makes its South Dakota premiere Sunday evening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Cinema Falls is presenting a Midwestern-made World War I movie with a South Dakota connection.

Premiering Sunday evening at the Orpheum Theater, The Great War was directed by Pierre, South Dakota native Steven Luke and filmed in Minnesota.

Based on true events, the film tells the story of a World War I Lieutenant that led a platoon of U.S. troops behind enemy lines to rescue a squad of African-American soldiers during the last days of the war.

“It’s really cool to be able to show people a moment in time that happened a hundred years ago in this film and be able to kind of have them live that experience, that those guys would’ve experienced a hundred years ago. It’s very cool,” director Steven Luke said.

Tickets can be purchased online for $11.50 or $13.50 at the door. Orpheum doors open at 4:30 and the movie begins at 5 p.m.

A Q&A with the director will follow.