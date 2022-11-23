SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Supercross is set to make its return to Sioux Falls.

Midwest Supercross expects to stuff the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds this Thanksgiving weekend. The event has called Sioux Falls home for five years, but got its start two decades ago in Brookings.

“I mean, when we hit ten years we were so excited, 15 years was like hey we did it, and then 20 years was like a goal,” Peterson Racing Promotions co-owner Dustin Peterson said.

“The day we started it was kind of a roll of the dice to see if we could even make the event work and it was a lot of trust, a lot of luck,” Peterson Racing Promotions co-owner Jesse Peterson said.

Midwest Supercross is hosted by Peterson Racing Promotions. Dustin and Jesse Peterson organize the event, though Jesse has been sidelined in recent weeks after breaking bones in a race.

“Landed on my back and broke some ribs and fractured some vertebrae and in a lot of pain yet,” Jesse Peterson said.

“You know, when your business partner takes a spill like that you kind of go into panic mode,” Dustin Peterson said.

But people have stepped up in a variety of ways, including building the track.

“Hey guys, you never ask for help but we’re here. We had a little setback but it all came together and we are so blessed to have the friends and family that we do,” Dustin Peterson said.

The list of competitors at Midwest Supercross includes professionals and amateurs, with races featuring men, women, and even children.

“Three-, four-years old all the way up to 60-years old. Our women’s class is growing, I mean we had to separate that and split it into two it was getting so big. You’re going to see riders from Canada, all over the Midwest,” Dustin Peterson said.

“They’re lining up against people they’ve never met before in their life and in other classes it’s the guy they battle with every weekend,” Jesse Peterson said.

Making for one high-flying competition.

“People are going to be sitting on the top level of the bleachers and the riders are going to be eye-level with them,” Jesse Peterson said.

Midwest Supercross is Friday and Saturday at the Expo Building, with qualifying at 1:30 p.m., followed by the races at 6:30. The event will also feature a toy show, including dirt bikes, snowmobiles, side-by-sides, and more.