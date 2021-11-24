Midwest SuperCross lands in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local racing organization is bringing SuperCross to the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls during the holiday weekend.

Hundreds of truckloads of dirt have been transformed into a track for Midwest SuperCross at the Expo Building.

“I physically point to where every load of dirt gets dropped so when the dump trucks roll in I’m pointing to where we need to drop it and we kind of build as we go,” Peterson Racing Promotions Co-Owner Dustin Peterson said.

“It takes a lot of times between 24 to 36 hours to get the track built and constructed in total,” Peterson Racing Promotions Co-Owner Jesse Peterson said.

Jesse Peterson moves the dirt.

He’s also first in line to test the track.

“I’m deathly afraid of heights. I hate heights, but this I feel comfortable and it doesn’t matter if it’s a 30-foot jump or 100-foot jump,” Jesse Peterson said.

Midwest SuperCross will feature 400 entries per day with riders of all ages and abilities, including professionals riding during their off week.

“Some of the area’s fastest pros here, plus some of the national pros that are coming in just to keep their skills honed in,” Dustin Peterson said.

“There’s going to be a lot of bar-banging, people pushing each other around and as you can see from the video there’s a lot of jumps,” Jesse Peterson said.

Doc Peterson started the event nearly two decades ago in Brookings. A year later, he was joined by his sons Dustin and Jesse, who now run the show. They made the move to Sioux Falls in 2018.

“Our sponsors mainly come from the Sioux Falls area. We have a few from the outlying areas, but it was so much easier for them to bring equipment in and put on display out front,” Dustin Peterson said.

On and off the track, Peterson says you’ll see everything they have to offer.

“Some of the best racing you’ll probably see on dirt inside of a building ever,” Dustin Peterson said.

Midwest SuperCross is set for Friday and Saturday at the Expo Building. The doors open at noon daily, with practice and qualifying throughout the afternoon. The main events begin at 6:00 each night.