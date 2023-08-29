SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been less than a year since Florida’s deadliest hurricane, Hurricane Ian. Now Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall tomorrow.

Former KELOLAND, Anchor Steve Hemmingsen, moved to Englewood, Florida five years ago after living in the Midwest for most of his life. He says since Hurricane Ian hit when they hear a storm is coming, they listen and prepare.

“We have a form of PTSD here. You know, when they, when they say hurricane, we take it seriously now,” said Hemmingsen.

During Hurricane Ian, Hemmingsen was without electricity for 16 days while he sheltered in place.

“You really learn when you get hit – we did with Ian when we crawled out of the closet. You don’t appreciate the things like turning a light switch and something happens, or you turn on the water and nothing happens or you turn on the water and you can’t drink it or bathe in it because it’s contaminated,” said Hemmingsen.

Although this hurricane isn’t expected to reach Category 5 like Hurricane Ian, Sara Plucker who moved to Cape Coral, Florida in 2018 from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, says her community is still erring on the side of caution.

“Stocked up with water drinking water, even though we’re on city water, but you never know if water is going to go out again or get contaminated. So you do need safe drinking water. So we stocked up on five or six cases all the time,” said Plucker.

She says this time around she is ready for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

“Just mentally preparing like, last year, I had the anticipation in my first major hurricane. I didn’t know what to expect. And now I think you know, all right, this is good. I can do this. Kind of like in South Dakota, you get a tornado warning and you go to your basement, you find shelter. You make sure you’re safe. And I think that’s the biggest thing here,” said Plucker.

Hurricane Idalia has currently strengthened to a Category 2 storm with 100 miles per hour winds. It’s expected to hit category three and impact the west central coast near Tampa the most.