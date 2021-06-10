Midwest Honor Flight to host first ever Honor Ride

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight is hosting its first Honor Ride this Sunday in Sioux Falls.

Related Content Midwest Honor Flight receives donation of nearly $55k from Sioux City Musketeers

The event is an opportunity for people to remember loved ones while honoring all veterans past, present and future. The ride, which isn’t exclusive to motorcycles, includes a slow salute past the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center and a stop at the new South Dakota State Veterans Cemetery.

“Shaping out to be a good event. We’ve opened it up to not just motorcycles but all types of vehicles can join us, so we’re excited for the opportunities to raise money for flights now that those are officially cleared to take off but also to honor our veterans which is our whole mission at Midwest Honor Flight is to honor veterans,” President and Director of Midwest Honor Flight, Aaron Van Beek said.

Van Beek says honor flights will resume after August 15. Registration for Honor Ride begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls.