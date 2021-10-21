Midwest Honor Flight set to dance its way to D.C.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight has five trips to Washington D.C. scheduled for 2022, and each comes with a six-figure price tag.

Midwest Honor Flight has made its long-awaited return to Washington D.C.

“It was a really good feeling this fall to successfully take 203 veterans out to D.C.,” Midwest Honor Flight President Aaron Van Beek said.

With more than 700 applications still on file and five flights scheduled for 2022, fundraising remains a priority.

“During World War II the USO would put on these hangar dances as fundraisers for the war and a lot of groups have now put a spin on that for fundraising for Honor Flights, for museums, different things,” Van Beek said.

Midwest Honor Flight’s fourth annual Hangar Dance is set for Saturday at The Alliance in Sioux Falls.

“Last year was one of the best crowds they’ve ever had for their event, and they wanted to bring it back to Sioux Falls and invite everyone to come in and have some fun and celebrate America and celebrate those who served,” South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance Executive Director Brian Phelps said.

Guests will be treated to a swing dance lesson and are encouraged to dress in 1940’s attire.

“I’ll be in my grandpa’s World War II Army AirCorps uniform, my mom has a Red Cross nurses uniform she wears to that. I know Rosie the Riveter is a favorite of a lot of people that come out,” Van Beek said.

The Satin Dollz will headline the show.

“They’re a throwback group, great entertainment last year when they were here, great crowd, the ladies are very talented,” Phelps said.

“Just a really neat opportunity to step back in time and then jump and jive for our veterans,” Van Beek said.

The Hangar Dance runs from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. Saturday night at The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance in Sioux Falls.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $50 at the door. Click HERE for complete event and ticket information.