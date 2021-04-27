Midwest Honor Flight receives donation of nearly $55k from Sioux City Musketeers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A junior hockey franchise has made a sizeable donation to Midwest Honor Flight.

The Sioux City Musketeers recently hosted Military Appreciation Night and auctioned off 28 jerseys. The auction raised nearly $55,000 for Midwest Honor Flight.

“This donation however will support, fully, 72 veterans to fly on that Mission 9 when we get to that point, so it’s pretty significant to support that many veterans,” Volunteer President Aaron Van Beek said.

Honor Flight travel is on hold through at least August 15th, but Van Beek hopes World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans will be able to fly to Washington D.C. this fall to visit their memorials.