Midwest Honor Flight receives big donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A big donation will help even more KELOLAND veterans fly to Washington D.C..

Today, Global Distributing presented Midwest Honor Flight with a $4,600 dollar check. The company donated 50-cents of every case of specially-marked Sparkling Ice that was sold over the last few weeks.

“We have a big place in our heart for veterans and for the Midwest Honor Flight for what they do, so we wanted to be able to give back to them with this donation,” Jon Melby, Director of Sales for Global Distributing, said.

After the pandemic postponed flights last year, the Midwest Honor Flight will resume missions this fall in September and October.