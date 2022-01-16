Midwest Honor Flight raising money to purchase trailer for 100 donated ‘honorchairs’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight is looking to purchase a new item to help veterans get around during their trip to visit the memorials of the Washington, D.C. area.

Midwest Honor Flight recently received a donation of 100 wheelchairs from Hope Haven in Sioux Falls.

“They’ve been the ones that we’ve been getting them from every flight that we’ve done so far, and they just decided that they were going to donate the chairs to us, and they’ve worked out in agreement with us too that if something breaks on it, they’d be more than happy to either replace or repair whatever honorchairs we need fixed,” Midwest Honor Flight president Aaron Van Beek said.

The “honorchairs,” as they call them, are crucial for each flight.

“We got enough for all four buses out there, and in the September flight we actually needed all 100 wheelchairs out there, so it just depends on with each flight,” Midwest Honor Flight board member Greg Miner said.

The organization is looking to raise $8,500 to purchase an enclosed trailer to store and transport the honorchairs. The money will cover the cost of decaling, licensing and insurance, too.

The honorchairs travel via airplane with the veterans from Sioux Falls to Washington.

“If they wouldn’t have the wheelchairs available for the flight, then what? So having these wheelchairs now, we’ll be able to ensure that every veteran is given the opportunity to get on flight to see their memorials. To use it as a walker. To just sit underneath the shade tree for break. Whatever it is, they’ve got a lot of different uses when we’re out in D.C. and we’re just thankful for that opportunity to have them,” Van Beek said.

Van Beek says they have raised around half of their goal so far to purchase the trailer.

“With flights coming up this spring, we’d love to get this finalized as soon as we can so we can focus on the requirements for flight but also getting our veterans confirmed on those flights as well,” he said.

“On every flight that we go out we need usually on each bus around 20-25 wheelchairs and having that donation was just a marvelous gift that was looking out after the veterans,” Miner said.

Van Beek says they hope to have two flights this spring and three in the fall.

If you would like to donate, you can go to the Midwest Honor Flight Facebook page or website.