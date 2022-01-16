Midwest Honor Flight raising money for ‘honorchair’ trailer

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight is raising money for an important item to help veterans get around while on the trip.

The organization recently received a donation of 100 wheelchairs they call ‘honorchairs’ from Hope Haven in Sioux Falls, and they are now raising money to purchase an enclosed trailer to store and transport the chairs. Midwest Honor Flight president Aaron Van Beek says a new trailer would make preparing for trips much easier.

“We wouldn’t be able to do these flights without them. A lot of our veterans wouldn’t be able to walk the distances that we need to walk when we’re at the memorials or we’re at Arlington or even just getting on the plane, and so these honorchairs are a way for them to be able to still see those memorials and to still be part of the day, and have their guardians of course there to help them be pushed around throughout the day,” Midwest Honor Flight president Aaaron Van Beek said.

They are hoping to raise eighty five hundred dollars which will cover the cost of the trailer as well as decaling, licensing and insurance. KELOLAND’s Carter Schmidt will have his full report for you later tonight.