Midwest Honor Flight President says decision was difficult to postpone flights to 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 800 Veterans are on the waiting list to go on Midwest Honor Flight.

Unfortunately, the organization won’t be making any trips this year. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, all flights are being postponed to 20-21 for the safety of the Veterans and Guardians who make the trips. President Aaron Van Beek says it was a difficult decision to make.

“The inevitability of it is going to be that there’s not going to be many honor flights, if any, that do get to go out from anywhere in the country,” Van Beek said.

Midwest Honor Flight is still accepting applications for Veterans this year. You can also donate to the organization.