Midwest Honor Flight planning for 2021 flights, grateful for support

RENNER, S.D. (KELO) — Midwest Honor Flight is hoping to get Veterans back to Washington, D.C., in 2021. During the pandemic, donations have slowed down but the organization is picking up a check today from a local business.

Global Distributing in Renner presented a check for $3,000 to Midwest Honor Flight following a Sparkling Ice promotion at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations.

“Now is the time where you definitely dig deep and you do everything that you can to help out all of your partners and your neighbors,” Melby said.

Director of Sales Jon Melby is glad the money will pay for four Veterans’ visits to the nation’s capital.

“It’s near and dear to my heart and just to be able to support local Veterans here in the midwest is very exciting and happy to be able to give back,” Melby said.

In just one month at Sioux Falls Hy-Vee locations, they sold 6,000 cases of these leading to the big donation today.

“Very grateful for everybody that participated in this and bought the Sparkling Ice at the Hy-Vee’s in Sioux Falls and then also to Global Distributing for partnering along side of us along with this national program to raise the money and support these Veterans and these flights,” Van Beek said.

Midwest Honor Flight President and Director Aaron Van Beek says the nonprofit that features all volunteers is planning as though flights will resume next spring.

“Starting to look at some different opportunities for flights in the spring and hopefully into next fall as well. Of course everything is postponed for this year. Just going into next year hoping we can start these flights again. Get these Veterans out there and get them that honor, that closure, that respect that we need,” Van Beek said.

Safety, however, is the No.1 priority. With hundreds of Veterans on the waiting list, fundraising is also important but hard to come by during the pandemic.

“It is tough. With a lot of the in person fundraising not being something that a lot of people are comfortable yet with going to. A lot of businesses that don’t really know exactly where they’re going to go in the future, we’ve seen donations slow down tremendously,” Van Beek said.

But Midwest Honor Flight will keep soaring forward.

The next fundraiser for Midwest Honor Flight will take place at the Barrel House in Sioux Falls on Monday, August 24th. 10-percent of the days sales will go to the organization.