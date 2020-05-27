Midwest Honor Flight, Hy-Vee and Global Distributing team up for special fundraiser

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While Veterans won’t be taking any trips with Midwest Honor Flight this year due to the pandemic, the organization is still fundraising to make sure several happen as soon as it’s safe. Over the next month, the nonprofit is teaming up with Sioux Falls Hy-Vee stores and Global Distributing for a special sale.

Since 2017, Midwest Honor Flight has taken 528 Veterans on a trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. There are currently 800 local Vets on a waiting list to go.

“Every flight that we take is about $150,000 that we need to come up with. That takes roughly 80 Veterans. So in order to do that, we need about ten flights. That’s a lot of money that we have to raise. So we’re actively looking for different fundraisers and partnerships,” Van Beek said.

One of those partnerships is taking place right now at Hy-Vee locations in Sioux Falls. For every case of specially marked Sparkling Ice sold, Global Distributing out of Renner will donate 50-cents to the cause.

“The more we sell, the more we donate. We definitely are looking to support as many Veterans on the next flight as we possibly can,” Melby said.

Jon Melby with Global Distributing says supporting Midwest Honor Flight is personal for him.

“My father was a World War II Veteran. He would really have enjoyed this opportunity as well. It’s exciting to be able to see those who he possibly served with getting this opportunity,” Melby said.

The cases go for $10.99. They’ll be available at all seven Hy-Vee locations until the end of June.

“Just very thankful of HyVee and Global Distributing to come alongside of us and see the value of this mission but also want to help out and more than just helping promote but with that donation that’s going to actually get these guys out there,” Van Beek said.

On top of Global Distributing’s local donation, Sparkling Ice will be donating a portion of the sales across the country to the national Honor Flight organization.