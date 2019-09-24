Midwest Honor Flight holds banquet ahead of Mission 5

85 veterans from KELOLAND are heading to Washington, D.C. on Midwest Honor Flight’s Mission 5 on Tuesday. On Monday the Sioux Falls Convention Center hosted a banquet ahead of Tuesdasy’s fifth mission. The 85 veterans are from South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

87-year-old George Niimi of Sioux Falls served in the US Army in 1952 and 1953 in Panama. His personal involvement with American history isn’t limited to the Korean War era, though. During World War II, he was in a Japanese internment camp in Idaho because of his ethnicity .

“One thing I would like to say is during my internment in internment camp during the war, I look back at it as a really not a bad thing, but a fairly good thing, because we were all fairly safe there,” Niimi said.

On Tuesday he heads to his nation’s capital along with others who have served. Smithfield Foods is sponsoring the mission.

“Everybody takes it differently, some veterans they get to their memorial and they break down, and that healing process starts,” said Aaron Van Beek, president and director of Midwest Honor Flight. “Other ones they’re jumping for joy to see something that symbolizes what they and their comrades went through, and other ones, they’re quiet the whole time.”

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem spoke at Monday’s banquet.

“We have so many veterans that are going to be taking this honor flight tomorrow, that will experience new emotions, new memories, and be able to really feel how much our country appreciates them,” Noem said.

The experience of going on a Midwest Honor Flight mission isn’t limited to the trip to DC.

“When they get home, that’s when they finally start to realize really what this day meant, what these memorials mean, and really that their service was appreciated by the American people decades later, and it’s going to be permanently memorialized that way forever,” Van Beek said.

“This allows our veterans the chance to see their memorials, to know that the sacrifice and service that they made on behalf of our freedoms in this country is appreciated,” Noem said.

As for Niimi, he’s looking forward to being wheels up tomorrow.

“Now that we’re getting into the thick of things, I’m looking forward to it all,” Niimi said.