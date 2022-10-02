SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of local veterans is back home Sunday morning following their whirlwind trip to Washington, DC on Saturday.

They were part of the latest mission of Midwest Honor Flight’s trip to the nation’s capital to visit memorials in their honor.

Photo from Sarah McDonald

Photo from Sarah McDonald

Photo from Sarah McDonald

Photo from Sarah McDonald

Photo from Sarah McDonald

Photo from Sarah McDonald

Photo from Sarah McDonald

Some of their stops included Arlington National Cemetery, the Vietnam Memorial and the U.S. Navy Memorial.

They returned to Sioux Falls last night.

KELOLAND’s Sarah McDonald accompanied the group. She’ll share her stories from the flight this week on KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com.