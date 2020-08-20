Midwest Honor Flight fundraiser at The Barrel House on Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of local Veterans are on a waiting list to go on Midwest Honor Flight. The volunteer organization that takes Vets to Washington, D.C., hopes to resume flights next spring.

You can help pay for those trips this Monday by eating at The Barrel House. Owner Mark Fonder is donating 25-percent of the day’s sales to Midwest Honor Flight. Board Member Russell Wentz serves as a Medic on the flights and says they make a huge difference for Veterans.

“It’s so easily done for us to take them to D.C. and what a wonderful day that they have in experiencing it all. Some healing for a lot of them,” Wentz said.

The fundraiser takes place all day long. The Barrel House opens at 11 on Monday. If you’d like to order online for carry out, click here.