SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — More than 80 veterans will board Midwest Honor Flight Mission 12.

Midwest Honor Flight is a special opportunity for our country’s heroes.

The free trip to Washington D.C. gives veterans a chance to see the memorials dedicated to those who have served and sacrificed.

Vietnam veteran Steven O’Malley got the chance to go back in May.

“The feeling I have that has come over me is beyond belief,” Veteran Steven O’Malley said in May of 2015.

On Saturday, more veterans from the Vietnam and Korean Wars and one World War II vet will get to experience Midwest Honor Flight.

It’s the 4th trip of 2022, and another one is planned before the end of the year.

“Feels like a well-oiled machine, but we are just so excited for the veterans that do get to go on this and hope that they get just as much joy out of this experience as the others that have gone this year already,” Midwest Honor Flight president and CEO Aaron Van Beek said.

When Mission 12 takes off, Midwest Honor Flight will have taken more than 1,000 veterans to the nation’s capital over the years.

Veterans from past trips helped grow the program.

“I think them going home to their families, to their friends, to their buddies at the VFW, American Legions and other veterans organizations that they’re a part of and them sharing how healing this day is, how emotional this day is, how random strangers will come up and thank them on the day, I think that’s been a big help in getting the word out there,” Van Beek said.

Mission 12 is sponsored by the Seed for Success Foundation in Sioux Falls.

Van Beek says the foundation donated $150,000 for the flight.

KELOLAND’s Renee Ortiz will be bringing us stories from this weekend’s flight in the coming few days.