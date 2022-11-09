SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Attorney Alison Ramsdell announced in a release 38-year-old Ray Noel Camacho, a.k.a “Pato” of Nebraska has been found guilty of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.

Camacho is currently serving a 31-64-year prison sentence for terroristic threats and use of a firearm to commit a felony. The new charges carry a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, and a max penalty of life in prison and/or a $10 million fine.

The release says that Camacho was the leader of a Sioux Falls area drug trafficking organization, and that he arranged and strategically orchestrated multi-pound deliveries of methamphetamine

from Mexico, and payment for said deliveries, through three-way phone calls made from the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

These calls were recorded by the prison.

Camacho is the last of 22 defendants involved in this drug trafficking organization to be found guilty. The case was investigated by the DEA, South Dakota DCI, Sioux Falls Area Drug Task Force, and the IRS Criminal Investigation team.