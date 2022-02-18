BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of Sioux Falls students may have a better idea of what college life is like.

On Friday, eighth graders from Whittier Middle School visited three public universities in South Dakota with the help of the Promising Futures Fund.

It was Jo Goodman’s first time at South Dakota State University.

The 8th grader gave the campus the thumbs up.

“It’s really big, and it’s really cool,” Whittier student Jo Goodman said.

About 80 eighth graders visited the Brookings campus.

Friday’s agenda includes a variety of activities, including learning about several academic programs offered at SDSU.

“We don’t think it’s ever too early to start thinking about that college experience, and as they make that transition from middle school to high school we think it’s surely important for them to have these goals in front of them, to have that experience, to understand that college is a reality for them,” SDSU director of admission Shawn Helmbolt said.

Eighth grader Roman Newson says college visits can help students.

“Students can gain the experience of what it’s like being on campus, the overall feeling of it, and can even understand what they’re going to do in their future because a lot of students right now, they don’t even know what they’re going to do,” Whittier student Roman Newson said.

Both Newson and Goodman want to go to college after high school.

Goodman says she could see herself on campus someday as a Jackrabbit.

“Seems like a cool school and there’s a lot of people that I could probably get to work with and a lot of programs,” Goodman said.

Eighth graders from George McGovern will visit universities next month.

The Promising Futures Fund is also planning a tech school visit for students in the spring.