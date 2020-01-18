Breaking News
With more than 6 inches of snow on ground, city of Sioux Falls issues snow alert
1  of  63
Closings & Delays
Berry Global Capital Card Services-Brookings Capital Services Chlidren's Museum of South Dakota City of Adrian, MN City of Armour City of Avon City of Baltic City of Beresford City of Brandon City of Brookings City of Chamberlain City of Chancellor City of Colton City of Crooks City of Dell Rapids City of DeSmet City of Edgerton City of Fulda City of Garretson City of Hartford City of Hurley City of Huron City of Ireton City of Jasper City of Lennox City of Luverne City of Madison City of Marion City of Milbank City of Parkston City of Pipestone City of Salem City of SF-Street Department City of Springfield City of Tea City of Tyndall City of Valley Springs City of Volga City of Wagner City of Watertown City of Worthington Dakota Senior Meals in Springfield, SD Falcon Plastics, Inc. First Lutheran Church First Step Counseling Giving Hope Inc Habitat For Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls Harvest Church Humboldt Food Pantry Lutheran Social Services of SD Minnehaha County 24/7 Sobriety Program Restoration Baptist Ministry Center Set Free Sioux Falls Sioux Area Metro Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation SkateAway Social Security Administration – Sioux Falls St Vincent de Paul - Holy Innocent Diaper Ministry Star of David Messianic Community Stewarts School of Hairstyling Trail King - Mitchell United Hardware Distributing Company

Middle School friends turn a snow day into pay day

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter storm meant many kids in KELOLAND had the day off from school. While most probably enjoyed some time watching movies or having fun indoors, a group of three middle school boys made the most of the snow day together.

“It’s fun snow, you can clump it up throw it at each other,” 13-year-old Jordan Fisher said.

The weather may be miserable in Sioux Falls, but three Patrick Henry middle school boys are spending their snow day outside.

“We were outside just wrestling around, playing around, decided we need cash too so we started shoveling sidewalks,” Fisher said.

The boys are going door to door in their neighborhood, making their neighbors an enticing offer to stay inside and skip out on this big job.

“That was a great surprise this morning,” neighbor Thomas Hentges said. “I’ve been dealing with back issues all week and I’ve been dreading coming out and doing this so, that was a nice surprise.”

Thomas Hentges is new to the neighborhood, but was quick to take the boys up on their offer to help shovel. He even paid them to do his new neighbor’s sidewalks too.

While its a tough job, the boys say they’ve worked together to shovel in their neighborhood several times.

” You still get to talk with your friends and in the end you do get paid,” 12-year-old Luka Tomic said.

The boys are no stranger to putting in the effort, for a good pay day.

“I don’t know what the going rate is either, this is my first winter in a house, I’ve been in an apartment forever, but I know what I’d like to be paid,” Hentges said.

The boys said their neighbors are all very kind and generous and they ended up with a pretty good haul at the end of the day. Hentges and others in the neighborhood say they’re just impressed to see such initiative from the next generation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests