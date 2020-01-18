Middle School friends turn a snow day into pay day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The winter storm meant many kids in KELOLAND had the day off from school. While most probably enjoyed some time watching movies or having fun indoors, a group of three middle school boys made the most of the snow day together.

“It’s fun snow, you can clump it up throw it at each other,” 13-year-old Jordan Fisher said.

The weather may be miserable in Sioux Falls, but three Patrick Henry middle school boys are spending their snow day outside.

“We were outside just wrestling around, playing around, decided we need cash too so we started shoveling sidewalks,” Fisher said.

The boys are going door to door in their neighborhood, making their neighbors an enticing offer to stay inside and skip out on this big job.

“That was a great surprise this morning,” neighbor Thomas Hentges said. “I’ve been dealing with back issues all week and I’ve been dreading coming out and doing this so, that was a nice surprise.”

Thomas Hentges is new to the neighborhood, but was quick to take the boys up on their offer to help shovel. He even paid them to do his new neighbor’s sidewalks too.

While its a tough job, the boys say they’ve worked together to shovel in their neighborhood several times.

” You still get to talk with your friends and in the end you do get paid,” 12-year-old Luka Tomic said.

The boys are no stranger to putting in the effort, for a good pay day.

“I don’t know what the going rate is either, this is my first winter in a house, I’ve been in an apartment forever, but I know what I’d like to be paid,” Hentges said.

The boys said their neighbors are all very kind and generous and they ended up with a pretty good haul at the end of the day. Hentges and others in the neighborhood say they’re just impressed to see such initiative from the next generation.