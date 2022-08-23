SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man in the 40 – 49 year age range has been reported by the Department of Health as the state’s second identified monkeypox patient.

DOH communication director Kieran Tate told KELOLAND News Tuesday that the patient is in the northeast portion of the state, noting that the specific county was being withheld to protect the patient’s confidentiality.

The first case of monkeypox in South Dakota was reported on July 14 and was identified as being in a man in his 30s from eastern South Dakota.