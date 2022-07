RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A big provider of internet and cable in western South Dakota is experiencing an outage Wednesday afternoon.

On its Facebook page, Mido says it is aware of a “service outage” affecting internet, TV and phone services for customers in Rapid City, Spearfish and Sturgis.

Mido says it’s investigating the issue and it’s having issues at its contact center receiving calls.