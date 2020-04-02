MIDCO makes free internet deliveries to low-income families

Because schools are closed due to the Coronavirus, students continue to learn remotely from home, but some of them don't have access to wifi. But that's quickly changing thanks to a local internet provider.

Once MIDCO heard there were school kids who didn’t have internet access, they sprung into action to try and help.

At all 13 of its stores across the Midwest including Sioux Falls, sales workers like Sara Schuldt, are making deliveries to low-income families who don’t have access to wifi, free of charge.

“So we have two delivery times, 8 o’clock in the morning and then again at 1 in the afternoon. We take it up to their doors, we call them about 10 minutes before we are there to let them know, and then we’ll call them again so they know it’s out there,” Schuldt said.

Each bag contains a modem, all the necessary cables, and self install instructions.

They divide the deliveries up by zip codes to be more efficient and faster when making the deliveries and it’s keeping them busy.

“It just depends how many there are, but typically 8 or 9 in the morning and then again about the same in the afternoon,” Schuldt said.

MIDCO says in these troubling times when kids are stuck at home, it’s a great way to give back.

“We just love serving the community and being a part of it, and we just thought it was a great way to help everyone in need,” MIDCO regional manager Ryan Pilker said.

“It’s rewarding knowing we are helping and kids are getting internet,” Schuldt said.

Delivering high speed internet, one delivery at a time.

“It’s great, it makes us all feel really good, we all still have a purpose, we still get to come to work, and for what we are doing it’s a feel good service we are providing,” Pilker said.

MIDCO says it’ll keep making the free deliveries as long as they are needed. The free internet service will end in June.